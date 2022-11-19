Preschool Prep: Meet the Letters

Not Available

Children will fall in love with these wonderful characters as they "Meet the Letters". A recent study of over 50 babies and toddlers, who watched Meet the Letters daily, resulted in over 90% of these children having complete upper and lowercase letter recognition by or before the end of the two-month study. Many learned their letters in less than two weeks! Most impressively, nearly 70% of children under 24 months of age mastered the alphabet. You will be amazed at how easily your little ones can learn their letters!