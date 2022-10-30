Not Available

Daniel Crane is a semi-famous performance artist traveling and touring around the country, entertaining small audiences in the living rooms of houses with his awkward and sometimes alienating acts. On Halloween weekend, he finds himself back home, staying with his kid sister, Dorothy. Along with Dorothy's roommate Cassie, they set out on a trip their old hometown, discovering the things they once remembered are vanishing, and realizing things they've kept inside themselves since childhood never go away.