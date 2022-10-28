Present Continuous / Ha’Chaim Beinataim

Not Available

At the height of the second Intifada, Ruty witnesses a suicide attack that pushes her to the brink. Unwilling to live in a constant state of anxiety, she decides to protect her husband, teenaged daughter and soldier son by barricading their home while they sleep. She plans to keep them there “until there is peace”. Disconnected from the outside world, the family is forced to communicate with each other, and tensions brewing over the years begin to surface. Director Aner Preminger offers a keenly-observed family drama that resonates beyond Israel’s political context.