"Præsidenten fra Nordvest" is the positive integration story from Denmark of immigrant Ahmed, who after 50 years in Denmark had become so Danish that he wanted go give the best he had learned back to his motherland Jubaland in Somalia. With a suitcase full of ideas and the dream of making a difference, Ahmed returns to Somalia. But nothing goes as hi expected and back in Denmark his wife Zahra and daughter Idil becomes more and more impatient with him.