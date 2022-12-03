President Gari Abbayi

Not Available

The film begins in a village whose president Chandraiah (Jaggayya) is a man of integrity who has been unanimously elected for the past 25 years, and has established peace. He leads a happy family life with his ideal wife Anasuya (Annapurna), three sons Sivaram (Eeswara Rao), Prasad (Sudhakar), and Ramakrishna (Nandamuri Balakrishna), two daughters-in-law Kamala (Y. Vijaya), and Satya (Rajyalakshmi), 1 daughter Poorna (Varalakshmi), and a grandson Gopi (Master Rajesh). Gopi is sweetest to both Chandraiah and Ramakrishna and he too strongly bonded with him. Besides, Suraiah (Satyanarayana) a deleterious and always begrudges Chandraiah. Yet, benevolent Chandraiah knitted his elder daughter Satya with Prasad. Ramakrishna is a gallant who always accepts the challenges, and triumphs which perturbs his father