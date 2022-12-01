Not Available

"I am nothing, but could be everything," said John Adams 1st Vice President of the United States. "President in Waiting" offers a remarkable living history of the Vice Presidency. For the first time together on film, President's Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter along with Vice President's Mike Pence, Joe Biden, Dick Cheney, Al Gore, Dan Quayle and Walter Mondale help uncover the path of a once ceremonial office to that of significance. This is the story of how the Vice President evolved into one of the most powerful offices in the land told by only those who have served.