Not Available

The President is seen standing in front of the Auditorium on a small platform which was built for the occasion. Mrs. Roosevelt is standing at his left, holding the Harvard bunch of carnations in her right hand. Beside the President and Mrs. Roosevelt were Capt. F. W. Wagener, Mayor Smyth, of Charleston, S. C., Governor McSweeney, of South Carolina, Governor Avcock and many other prominent people.