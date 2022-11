Not Available

Greetings from Tromaville! As a follow up to Lloyd Kaufman’s recent essay on The Huffington Post, “It’s Not Me, It’s You: My Break Up With China”, Uncle Lloydie’s own creation, THE TOXIC AVENGER, has provided a support video. Echoing Lloyd’s incisive opinions on the Chinese film industry and the humanitarian issues plaguing China, here is President Toxie’s Oval Office Address!