Pretend to be Serious

Not Available

Old man Chen picked up his granddaughter from school. On the way, he sighed after seeing the notice on the bulletin board that the display of fireworks and firecrackers was prohibited. He hadn't performed the puppets in public for several years... When Old Man Chen played the puppets at home, his granddaughter watched quietly. When I arrived at an iron can, I opened it to play, but accidentally caused a flame. The iron can exploded... During the explosion, Old Man Chen and his granddaughter exchanged bodies quietly. Nowadays, the vicissitudes of appearance, Chen Jingjing hides a girl's heart, and Chen Jingjing, who is vicissitudes of life, is an old man inside her feet... A series of chain reactions took place, and a ridiculous story was officially staged in this quiet village.