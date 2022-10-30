Pretenders - Loose in L.A.

Not Available

Loose In L.A. is the first Pretenders in concert DVD to be released. The performance was shot live in Hi Def at Los Angeles's historical art deco landmark, the Wiltern Theater. Audio for the show was remixed by award winning Engineer, Guy Charbonneau. The sold-out show was part of the Pretender's US tour in Support of their latest album Loose Screw. Led by the charismatic Chrissie Hynde, The Pretenders have forged a career for themselves that now runs to over 25 years in the business. Always an engaging live act, this concert was recorded in Los Angeles in February 2003. Touring to promote the "Loose Screw" album, the band perform a variety of old and new material. Tracks include "Brass in Pocket," "Talk of the Town," "Back on the Chain Gang," "Kid," "Precious," and many more.