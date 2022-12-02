Pretrunīgā vēsture

Not Available

In commemorating WWII events in Latvia each year, several “controversial dates” arise. These are re-membrance dates that are viewed differently by Latvians, Russians and Jews. The film searches for an-swers through three main characters, each a representative of their nationality, and categorical in their opposing way of thinking. Why is a date that is celebrated and honoured by one side, also a symbol of deep pain and injustice for another? Why are there, to this day, in a country as small as Latvia, three or more completely differing historical interpretations..