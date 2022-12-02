Not Available

Pretrunīgā vēsture

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In commemorating WWII events in Latvia each year, several “controversial dates” arise. These are re-membrance dates that are viewed differently by Latvians, Russians and Jews. The film searches for an-swers through three main characters, each a representative of their nationality, and categorical in their opposing way of thinking. Why is a date that is celebrated and honoured by one side, also a symbol of deep pain and injustice for another? Why are there, to this day, in a country as small as Latvia, three or more completely differing historical interpretations..

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images