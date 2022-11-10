Pretty Baby

Hattie (Susan Sarandon), a New Orleans hooker, meets a photographer named Bellocq (Keith Carradine) at her brothel one night and, after he photographs her, he befriends her 12-year-old daughter, Violet (Brooke Shields). When Violet is brought on as a working girl by her mother's madam and Hattie skips town to get married, Violet quickly loses her innocence and focuses on reuniting with Bellocq. But a life with Bellocq is compromised for Violet after her mother returns to town.
|Brooke Shields
|Violet
|Keith Carradine
|Bellocq
|Susan Sarandon
|Hattie
|Frances Faye
|Nell
|Antonio Fargas
|Professor
|Matthew Anton
|Red Top
