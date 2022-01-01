Pretty Cure All Stars: Spring Carnival

Not Available

Eiga Precure All Stars: Haru no Carnival is the franchise's upcoming seventh crossover film in the series, stated to be released on March 14, 2015. The movie is in 3D. It is the first feature length Pretty Cure film to feature extended dance scenes, similar to the 2011 short film Pretty Cure All Stars DX: 3D Theatre. Like the six previous films, the film will feature the characters from all Pretty Cure television series. In the story, the Pretty Cure visit Harmonia, the country of songs and dance. But when the unknown, sinister creatures invade and interrupt its tranquility, the Cures reunite to protect against the destruction.