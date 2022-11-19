Not Available

An intimate look at Gypsy refugees in a Belgrade suburb who make a living by transforming Citroen´s classic 2cv and Dyana cars into Mad Max-like recycling vehicles, which they use to collect card-board, bottles and scrap metal. These modern horses are much more efficent than the cart-pushing competition, but even more important, they also mean freedom, hope and style for their crafty owners. Even the car batteries are used as power generators in order to get some light, watch TV and recharge mobiles ! Almost an alchemist´s dream come true ! But police doesn´t always find these strange vehicles funny... Pretty Dyana is a very funny documentary, but sad in a way... " If Mitic had focused only on the terrible misery these people live in, the film would have been unbearable. Instead, you never know whether you should cry after you laugh, or the other way around " Sara Hultmanm, Goteborg Film Festival