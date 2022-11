Not Available

Once upon a time, there was a lingerie designer. She had blonde hair and pink clothes. Still unkown to the general public, she is – to those who have been introduced to her 1950s style world, so feminine and colorful – an idealized image of the ravishing and sophisticated Parisian woman. Pretty en Rose washes the varnish out, takes a look under the ribbons and the frou-frous, to reveal a complex and disconcerting character.