Pretty Good

Each fall a sense of anxiety creeps into the minds of skiers. As the weather cools we obsessively begin checking web cams, peering out windows and aimlessly driving up mountain roads in search of the first snow. When those first flakes hit the ground we grab our gear and head for the hills. Whether it's setting up a rail at the base or hiking the trails before the chair spins, we're just stoked to be back on the snow. Rage has always been about exposing the hottest up-and-coming stars and showcasing all aspects of freeskiing. This season was no different with new and veteran athletes working harder than ever to bring you the most progressive tricks from handrails to backcountry cliffs. We tactfully planned our season to camp out at select locations until everything was hit, new tricks were stomped and everyone was ready to move on. Freeskiing is as much about the kids skiing 200ft ski hills, as it is about tackling big mountain lines.