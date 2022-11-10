1986

Pretty in Pink

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 27th, 1986

Studio

Paramount

Andie is an outcast at her Chicago high school, hanging out either with her older boss, who owns the record store where she works, or her quirky classmate Duckie, who has a crush on her. When one of the rich and popular kids at school, Blane, asks Andie out, it seems too good to be true. As Andie starts falling for Blane, she begins to realizes that dating someone from a different social sphere is not easy.

Cast

Molly RingwaldAndie Walsh
Jon CryerPhilip F. "Duckie" Dale
Andrew McCarthyBlane McDonough
Harry Dean StantonJack Walsh
Annie PottsIona
James SpaderSteff

