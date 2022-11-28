Pretty in Pink Flamingo

Not Available

Gimura, Zenji, Ryuhei, Kakuzaimo, and Bonzo form a punk band called The Armortellus, and they're about to get their chance to debut in the big city. One day, Gimura's sister-in-law, Yuki, moves to Tokyo. She starts living with Gimura's girlfriend, Kyoko, rent free, but she seems to be hiding something. Meanwhile, The Armortellus start recording under the supervision of the director of Sunny Records, Shiro Okida. Shiro speaks highly of Gimura's talent, but Gimura is planning to drop the band and start a solo career one day. Shiro tells Gimura, "If you want The Armortellus to get a major label debut, you have to win a battle of the bands competition and sell out every seat for a performance at Zepp." This was a film collected on a special DVD for Japanese pop-rock band, Beat Crusaders, who all play original characters.