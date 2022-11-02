Pretty Maid Cafe

Not Available

Geeky Hideki can't seem to catch a break, so his friend brings him to a café to cheer him up. But Hideki finds more than good service at the café; he falls in love with his waitress, Misaki, who is dressed in a maid's uniform and caters to his every whim. He gets up the courage to ask her out ... to go fishing. Will his inexperience chase Misaki away? The third installment in the "Akihabara trilogy". Each of these stand alone films are set in the famed Akihabara shopping district in Tokyo which is a popular destination for hardcore fans of anime, manga, video games and model kits. This city-sized shopping area provides a colorful backdrop and plays an integral part in the storylines for each of the three movies.