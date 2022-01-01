Pretty Maids: It Comes Alive

Not Available

Pretty Maids are celebrating their 30th anniversary as a band with It Comes Alive. This release follows up their successful and highly acclaimed 2010 album Pandemonium, which, by fans and reviewers alike, was rated as the best Pretty Maids album since their heyday back in the '80s. On October 1st 2011, Pretty Maids gathered with an enthusiastic and highly explosive crowd of diehard fans in Pratteln, Switzerland to fulfill the demand for live product from the band. The outcome of that special night can be witnessed on It Comes Alive which shows the band at the top of their game, performing songs spanning a 30 year career.