Desiree is Peaches, a daffy carefree female who cheerfully plunges through life without any worries. After attending her father's wedding, she has an accident in her jeep that leaves her unconscious. Two guys find her and immediately take advantage of their good luck. It turns out that Peaches has amnesia, so the fellows offer to help her. The plot revolves around all the silly circumstances and schemes they come up with, and her resolve to keep on smiling through it all. Alex de Renzy regards Pretty Peaches as his best all around film.