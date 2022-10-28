Not Available

Pretty Village, Pretty Flame (Serbian: Lepa sela lepo gore) is a 1996 Serbian film directed by Srdan Dragojevic that gave uniquely bleak yet darkly humorous account of the Bosnian War. It is considered a modern classic of Serbian cinema.[citation needed] Almost 800,000 people went to see the movie in cinemas across Serbia. This equates to approximately 8% of the total country's population at the time of the film's release. The plot, inspired by real life events that took place in the opening stages of the Bosnian War, tells a story about small group of Serbian soldiers trapped in a tunnel by a Muslim force. The film's screenplay is based on an article written by Vanja Bulic for Duga magazine about the actual event. Through flashbacks that describe the pre-war lives of each trapped soldier, the film describes life in former Yugoslavia and tries to give a view as to why former neighbours and friends turned on each other.