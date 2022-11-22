Prevention Fitness Systems - Slim, Strong & Firm

Not Available

Designed by the experts at Prevention magazine, this unique routine is designed to strengthen, tone and stretch every muscle in your body. The Pilates Core routine works the muscles in your abs and back while sculpting your hips, shoulders and legs. The Ballet Core workout elongates and firms your entire body so you'll stand taller and look slimmer. To achieve maximum results with these exercises, you can use the included resistance band, your own body weight, or hand weights for added intensity. Includes "Smart Ways To Live Well" bonus segments.