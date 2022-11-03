Not Available

Prey of the Jaguar

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

HiT Entertainment

When his wife and son are brutally murdered by a fugitive drug lord that he helped put behind bars, former Special Ops agent Derek Leigh vows to avenge their deaths. After mastering lethal fighting skills at the hands of a martial arts instructor, he assumes the identity of The Jaguar - a vigilante superhero from his son's drawings - and with nothing more to lose, sets out on a fierce, one-man blood hunt to bring the criminals to final justice.

Cast

Stacy KeachThe Commander
Linda BlairCody Johnson
Paul BartelToymaker
Vic TrevinoGino
Vincent KlynSonny DePazos
John FujiokaMaster Yee

