Countess Bathory sends her young cousin Nora to procure for her sexual and sadistic pleasures noble maidens and pays her handsomely. But Nora is greedy and while the Countess occupies herself with her victims at another castle, Nora and her soldiers raid a village and kidnap a group of peasant women. Training them in noble ways she introduces one of them to the Countess as a Baroness. The Countess discovers the lie and Nora meets her fate.