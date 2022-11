Not Available

Jake Narang of Vile Films meets with fine artist and tattooist to the stars Henry Hate. Starting out life in Orange County, LA under religious family values, Hate's homosexuality clashed decisively with his upbringing and after leaving the army he sought refuge in Queercore: a vibrant and unabashed gay punk scene. Now Hate runs Prick Tattoo in London, achieving notoriety through his tattoos with high profile clients including the late Amy Winehouse and Alexander McQueen.