Charming bunnies Spot and Splodge are best friends. In their world, everything is spotted and speckled. One of them is covered with spots and the other is covered with dots, but there are dots and spots everywhere! In this movie we watch Spot and Splodge bake delicious things, they visit a circus and try to stand on their ears, they get chickenpox, are dressing up as princesses in a fairytale and are having a disco party.