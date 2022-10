Not Available

Prick Thy Neighbour is about finding beauty in places we don’t usually search for it. It’s about missing what’s in front of your nose (or right next door!). It is about hope.... Fiona, Mike & Millie live next-door to each other. Mike fancies Fiona. Fiona doesn’t fancy Mike. Mike’s quirky attempts to woo Fiona, Millie decides that her neighbours should have dinner…