Pride 16: Beasts From the East was a mixed martial arts event held by the Pride Fighting Championships on September 24, 2001 at the Osaka Castle Hall in Japan. The fight card featured 7 fights that night, including the return of Don Frye to MMA. In the United States the event was marketed as "Beasts From The East", the first of two events to use that name (Pride 22 is Beasts From The East 2)".