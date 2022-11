Not Available

PRIDE Bushido 1 was a mixed martial arts event held by the PRIDE Fighting Championships. The card was billed as Team Japan Vs. Team Gracie, with five events represented by both a "coach" Hidehiko Yoshida fighter and a "coach" Royce Gracie fighter (member of the Gracie family). It took place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on October 5, 2003.