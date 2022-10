Not Available

Pride 1 was the first mixed martial arts event held by KRS-Pride (later renamed Pride Fighting Championships). It took place at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on October 11, 1997 and attracted a crowd of 47,860 spectators. In addition to the MMA bouts, there was one kickboxing bout between K-1 Grand Prix Champion Branko Cikatić and Ralph White. The English language commentary for this event was provided by Stephen Quadros and Bas Rutten.