Relive the hoopla from the second Beasts from the East mixed martial arts event held at Japan's Nagoya Rainbow Hall in 2002 with this collection of extreme matchups. The fight card includes bouts between Quinton Jackson (USA) and Igor Vovchanchyn (Russia); Ryan Gracie (Brazil) and Shungo Oyama (Japan); Mario Sperry (Brazil) and Andrei Kopylov (Russia); and Guy Mezger (USA) and Norihisa Yamamoto (Japan).