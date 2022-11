Not Available

Elite fighters from the worlds of jujitsu, kickboxing, judo and wrestling lay their honor on the line as they do battle in this intense mixed martial arts competition loaded with big-time knockouts and punishing submissions. Held in Saitama, Japan, the thrilling tournament features Eric Esch facing off against fellow giant Zuluzinho, Yoshihiro Nakao fighting Edson Drago, and Zelg Galesic taking on judo gold medalist Makoto Takimoto.