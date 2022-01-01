Pride FC - Shockwave 2005

Not Available

Pride Shockwave 2005 was a mixed martial arts event held by the Pride Fighting Championships at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on December 31, 2005. In Japan, the event was called "Otoko Matsuri 2005 – Itadaki" (Itadaki means victory) The event concluded the Pride Lightweight (73 kg, 161 lb) and Welterweight (83 kg, 183 lb) tournaments of 2005. Takanori Gomi won the Lightweight tournament by knocking out Hayato Sakurai. Dan Henderson won the Welterweight tournament by defeating Murilo Bustamante via split decision. Wanderlei Silva retained his Middleweight Champion title by defeating Ricardo Arona via split decision.