PRIDE OF LIONS live CD and DVD, Live In Belgium. The concert tracklisting includes all Pride Of Lions classics – from their two studio albums – plus Jim Peterik’s Evergreen number 'Vehicle' and a few SURVIVOR cuts. Full concert tracklisting is as follows: 'It’s Criminal', 'Gone', 'Sound Of Home', 'Man Behind The Mask', 'The Search Is Over', 'Music And Me', 'Vehicle', 'The Courage To Love Somebody', 'Black Ribbons (Voices Of The World)', 'Unbreakable', 'What Kind Of Fool', 'I Can’t Hold Back', 'The Gift Of Song' and 'Eye Of The Tiger'.