Pride: Part 1

Not Available

One summer's day in Madrid, over 2,000,000 people gathered for the Gay Pride Parade, making it the largest gay event in European history! The Kristen Bjorn float was there, full of sexy men, all with hot tales to tell about the events leading up to the parade. The wildest sex you can imagine! Climb aboard with us and witness the thrills and all the dazzling sexual encounters that lead up to the day of the parade. This mega sex extravaganza by Kristen Bjorn is guaranteed to blow you away... Over and over again!