Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta

In a contemporary adaptation of the Jane Austen classic, "Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta" follows Reverend Bennet (Reginald VelJohnson, "Family Matters"), a pastor of a prominent southern Baptist church and his wife Mrs. Bennet (Jackée Harry, "Sister, Sister"), who is the author of a self-help book on how to find the perfect husband. Needless to say, Mrs. Bennet is less than thrilled that all five of their daughters, Lizzie (Tiffany Hines, "Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart"), Jane (Raney Branch, "Being Mary Jane"), Mary (Brittney Level, "The Purge"), Lydia (Reginae Carter, "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta") and Kitty ("Alexia Bailey"), are still single. When the very eligible Will Darcy (Juan Antonio, "Empire") arrives in town, Mrs. Bennet sets her sights on the handsome bachelor for daughter Lizzie, leading to a modern-day, comedic take on themes familiar to fans of the novel.