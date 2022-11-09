Придурки 3D

Not Available

Jackass 3D is a 3-D film and the third movie of the Jackass series. It follows the same premise as the first two movies, as well as the TV series. It is a compilation of various pranks, stunts and skits. Before the movie begins, a brief introduction is made by Beavis and Butt-head explaining the 3D technology behind the movie. The intro features the cast lining up and then being attacked by various objects in slow-motion. The movie marks the 10th anniversary of the franchise, started in 2000.