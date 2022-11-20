Priest Absolution: The Final Fuck

Not Available

The Holy See was unavailable for comment, but we’ve a sneaking suspicion that the guys in the Vatican are gonna relate to this second round of sordid antics from the hottest, horniest bunch of clerics this side of the Sistine Chapel! Not least of all the splendid Sven Laarson double-penetration climax in the final scene. Brad Fitt and the inimitable Dick Casey lead an all-star, donkey-hung cast of priests, monks and dirty-minded member’s of the God Squad for a no-holds-barred crescendo of hard cock, pert ass and pent-up spunk!