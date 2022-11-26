Priezzhayte v gosti

Not Available

A Squirrel, a Bear cub and a Hare were sitting under a tree and looked at the pictures in the book. Suddenly a Squirrel saw an unusual beast on one of them and asked who it was. Misha replied that this is elephant and friends decided to invite him to visit a New Year tree. All their conversation was heard by a Wolf cub, who was skeptical about the fact that someone would come to them. But the kids did not listen to him and decided to write a letter. In the forest came a snowy winter, and the elephant really arrived to them.