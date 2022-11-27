Priglashenie na bal. Zhertvy russkogo Napoleona

Not Available

A documentary about Oleg Sokolov, an associate Professor at St. Petersburg state University, who killed a graduate student, Anastasia Eshchenko. In the film, for the first time, Sokolov's previously silent victims — his former girlfriends and students, as well As Anastasia's relatives-spoke up. The film was created as part of the non-fiction cycle "Born killers", which tells about the most high-profile Russian crimes, in which still not all the circumstances are clear to the end.