Prima Donna - RSO

After interrupting her career following a traumatic performance of an opera written especially for her, an aging singer is now preparing for her return. Will this woman torn between a dream of the stage and a dream of love be able to achieve her goal? Written as a tribute to Romantic opera, Prima Donna is the first venture into opera by Rufus Wainwright, better known for his career in pop. Here we discover a self-destructive diva, inspired by Maria Callas. There is something ridiculous about the faded star, but through our admiration she will shine forever.