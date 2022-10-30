Primal Scream - Screamadelica

Not Available

Primal Scream's seminal album "Screamadelica" defined a generation. It's mix of rock, dance, dub, gospel and more caught the zeitgeist of the early nineties to perfection and it went on to win the inaugural Mercury Music Prize in 1992 and consistently be named as "Best Album Of The Nineties" and appear in numerous "All Time Best Albums" lists. This latest addition to the acclaimed Classic Albums series tells the story behind the making of this legendary album. There are contributions from all the band members, main producer Andrew Weatherall, Creation Records founder Alan McGee and many others involved in the creation of this masterpiece.