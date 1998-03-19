1998

Primary Colors

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 19th, 1998

Studio

Mutual Film Company

In this adaptation of the best-selling roman à clef about Bill Clinton's 1992 run for the White House, the young and gifted Henry Burton is tapped to oversee the presidential campaign of Governor Jack Stanton. Burton is pulled into the politician's colorful world and looks on as Stanton -- who has a wandering eye that could be his downfall -- contends with his ambitious wife, Susan, and an outspoken adviser, Richard Jemmons.

Cast

John TravoltaJack Stanton
Emma ThompsonSusan Stanton
Billy Bob ThorntonRichard Jemmons
Kathy BatesLibby Holden
Adrian LesterHenry Burton
Maura TierneyDaisy Green

Images

