Primary Flight Training: Taxiing and Take-offs

In this government documentary short film, a U.S. Navy flight instructor demonstrates to a young pilot trainee the proper methods for taxiing an aircraft at an airfield. He also illustrates proper take-off procedure and many of the common mistakes made during both these activities. The dangers of getting too close to other planes whose engines are running are also show. A young cadet named McDribble is presented with evidence of his failures to follow procedure and given punishment duty.