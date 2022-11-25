Not Available

Primary Stimulus is an integrated sound-image structure which explores the intrinsic qualities of cinematic light. The abstract patterns which are seen on the screen when Primary Stimulus is projected are the same patterns which create the film’s accompanying soundtrack. My aim in Primary Stimulus, however, was not merely to create the effect of "seeing sound." but rather, in a larger sense, to further develop the cinematic potential of non-objective light as a free and viable tool for audio-visual action. By using the film frame as a consolidated unit, sound and image issue from a single center and interpenetrate in a way which is not limited by the structural conventions of music or pictorial form. It was, therefore, my intention in Primary Stimulus to exploit the freedom of this holistic cinematic concept, and to create an expressive animated work based on the frame-by-frame articulation of sight and sound relationships.