Not Available

Meathead Films has spent the last 10 years grilling up radical ski imagery from across the Eastern U.S. and Canada. Now, legendary skiers of the past have joined forces with Fresh Meat to prepare the feast of the decade. Prime Cut nourishes viewers with Grade A backcountry footage from Vermont, New Hampshire and the Chic Choc Mountains of Quebec. The Meatheads slice and dice urban terrain in Portland, Boston, Quebec City and their hometown of Burlington. Even the exotic tastes of Newfoundland and Hokkaido, Japan are included in this beefy smorgasbord.