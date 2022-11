Not Available

Lucio Gaudino directs this family drama about a pair of brothers grudgingly reunited after their parents are killed by Mafia extortionists. After learning of the murders, affluent yuppie Edo leaves his abode in northern Italy to visit his family's home in Sicily. There he and his resentful brother, wheelchair-bound Saro, argue, reminisce, and debate the pros and cons of living in a beautiful coastal area where Mafia executions are common.