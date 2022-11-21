Three cousins (primos) separated as young boys during the civil war in El Salvador, journey to Las Vegas due to their grandfather's failing health. Now the reunited cousins must overcome a love triangle, a lethal gambling debt and familial revenge. Powered by a diverse cast including Henry Darrow (High Chaparral, Zorro), Eloy Mendez (Bread and Roses), Andrea Grano (Planet of the Apes, 24), and Ilia Volok (U-Turn, Air Force One, Alias). Shot on location in El Salvador and Las Vegas, Primo is a daring and emotional Latino family saga!
