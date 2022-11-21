Not Available

Three cousins (primos) separated as young boys during the civil war in El Salvador, journey to Las Vegas due to their grandfather's failing health. Now the reunited cousins must overcome a love triangle, a lethal gambling debt and familial revenge. Powered by a diverse cast including Henry Darrow (High Chaparral, Zorro), Eloy Mendez (Bread and Roses), Andrea Grano (Planet of the Apes, 24), and Ilia Volok (U-Turn, Air Force One, Alias). Shot on location in El Salvador and Las Vegas, Primo is a daring and emotional Latino family saga!