PRIMO was adapted by Antony Sher from Primo Levi's monumental account of his year spent in Auschwitz, IF THIS IS A MAN. When it opened in September 2004 at the National Theatre PRIMO was instantly recognised as a major theatrical event. A work of astounding dramatic power it sheds a light on one of the darkest episodes in human history. Antony Sher's towering performance is as controlled as Primo Levi s own lucid prose. Beautifully directed by Richard Wilson and presented in Hildegard Bechtler's magnificent, symbolist set.