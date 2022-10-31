Not Available

Primo

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rainmark Films

PRIMO was adapted by Antony Sher from Primo Levi's monumental account of his year spent in Auschwitz, IF THIS IS A MAN. When it opened in September 2004 at the National Theatre PRIMO was instantly recognised as a major theatrical event. A work of astounding dramatic power it sheds a light on one of the darkest episodes in human history. Antony Sher's towering performance is as controlled as Primo Levi s own lucid prose. Beautifully directed by Richard Wilson and presented in Hildegard Bechtler's magnificent, symbolist set.

Cast

